Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) At $5.59: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) saw 10.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.59 trading at $1.29 or 30.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.60M. That most recent trading price of MINM’s stock is at a discount of -150.45% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and is indicating a premium of 89.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 30.00%, in the last five days MINM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $5.59 price level, adding 4.77% to its value on the day. Minim Inc’s shares saw a change of 183.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.86% in past 5-day. Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) showed a performance of 36.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35820.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.