Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) At $5.59: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) saw 10.02 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.59 trading at $1.29 or 30.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.60M. That most recent trading price of MINM’s stock is at a discount of -150.45% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and is indicating a premium of 89.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 30.00%, in the last five days MINM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $5.59 price level, adding 4.77% to its value on the day. Minim Inc’s shares saw a change of 183.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.86% in past 5-day. Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) showed a performance of 36.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35820.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.
Minim Inc (MINM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Minim Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 282.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 58.82% while that of industry is 39.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.70% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $13.3 million and $12.86 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -17.30% while estimating it to be -10.60% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.07% during past 5 years.
MINM Dividends
Minim Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 27 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 113.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -25.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.57% institutions for Minim Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at MINM for having 27881.0 shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.