Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Surged 0.43% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In recent trading session, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw 4.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $412.09 trading at -$1.55 or -0.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3062.01B. That most recent trading price of MSFT’s stock is at a discount of -2.12% from its 52-week high price of $420.82 and is indicating a premium of 40.4% from its 52-week low price of $245.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.37%, in the last five days MSFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $412.09 price level, adding 0.69% to its value on the day. Microsoft Corporation’s shares saw a change of 9.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.43% in past 5-day. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) showed a performance of 3.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.45 million shares which calculate 1.69 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Microsoft Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.55% while that of industry is 13.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.50% in the current quarter and calculating 7.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

31 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60.8 billion for the same. And 32 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.55 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.37% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.78% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.30%.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 23 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.84% institutions for Microsoft Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MSFT for having 653.25 million shares of worth $222.46 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 536.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $182.61 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 231.88 million shares of worth $78.97 billion or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 177.03 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $60.29 billion in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.