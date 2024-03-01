Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) At $3.80: What To Do?

In last trading session, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) saw 1.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.80 trading at $0.07 or 1.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $487.88M. That closing price of MREO’s stock is at a discount of -14.74% from its 52-week high price of $4.36 and is indicating a premium of 81.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.88%, in the last five days MREO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $3.80 price level, adding 5.0% to its value on the day. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 64.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.51% in past 5-day. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) showed a performance of 1.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.78 million shares which calculate 1.1 days to cover the short interests.