Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.28?

In last trading session, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at $0.01 or 2.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.85M. That closing price of MTNB’s stock is at a discount of -217.86% from its 52-week high price of $0.89 and is indicating a premium of 60.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 977.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.60%, in the last five days MTNB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 3.45% to its value on the day. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 29.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.61% in past 5-day. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) showed a performance of 28.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.2 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.