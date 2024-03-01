Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) At $74.76: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw 5.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $74.76 trading at $3.1 or 4.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $64.63B. That most recent trading price of MRVL’s stock is at a premium of 1.65% from its 52-week high price of $73.53 and is indicating a premium of 50.99% from its 52-week low price of $36.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.33%, in the last five days MRVL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $74.76 price level, adding 0.95% to its value on the day. Marvell Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of 23.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.63% in past 5-day. Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) showed a performance of 10.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.46 million shares which calculate 1.7 days to cover the short interests.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Marvell Technology Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -28.77% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

23 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.42 billion for the same. And 23 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -28.77% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.27%.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.62% institutions for Marvell Technology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at MRVL for having 129.0 million shares of worth $7.71 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 69.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.18 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27.49 million shares of worth $1.79 billion or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.6 billion in the company or a holder of 3.10% of company’s stock.