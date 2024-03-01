Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) At $5.48: What To Do?

In last trading session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) saw 6.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.48 trading at $0.72 or 15.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $883.98M. That closing price of LAC’s stock is at a discount of -125.91% from its 52-week high price of $12.38 and is indicating a premium of 30.47% from its 52-week low price of $3.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.13%, in the last five days LAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $5.48 price level, adding 0.18% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s shares saw a change of -14.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.17% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) showed a performance of 21.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.72 million shares which calculate 5.45 days to cover the short interests.