How To Know If Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Is Expensive At $0.86.

In last trading session, Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.86 trading at $0.06 or 6.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $108.37M. That closing price of VAXX’s stock is at a discount of -260.47% from its 52-week high price of $3.10 and is indicating a premium of 34.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 398.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.28%, in the last five days VAXX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.86 price level, adding 18.1% to its value on the day. Vaxxinity Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.85% in past 5-day. Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) showed a performance of 19.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.81 million shares which calculate 13.47 days to cover the short interests.
Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Vaxxinity Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.91% while that of industry is 15.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.50% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter.
VAXX Dividends
Vaxxinity Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 25 and March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 50.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.30% institutions for Vaxxinity Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at VAXX for having 3.0 million shares of worth $7.56 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 2.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.01 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.49 million shares of worth $3.75 million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.84 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.7 million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.