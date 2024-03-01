How To Know If Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Is Expensive At $0.86.

In last trading session, Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.86 trading at $0.06 or 6.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $108.37M. That closing price of VAXX’s stock is at a discount of -260.47% from its 52-week high price of $3.10 and is indicating a premium of 34.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 398.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.28%, in the last five days VAXX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.86 price level, adding 18.1% to its value on the day. Vaxxinity Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.85% in past 5-day. Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) showed a performance of 19.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.81 million shares which calculate 13.47 days to cover the short interests.