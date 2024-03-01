How To Know If TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Is Expensive At $0.19.

In recent trading session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.01 or 7.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.07M. That most recent trading price of TCON’s stock is at a discount of -1052.63% from its 52-week high price of $2.19 and is indicating a premium of 31.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 7.73%, in the last five days TCON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, subtracting -0.53% to its value on the day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.40% in past 5-day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) showed a performance of 2.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.86 million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.
TCON Dividends
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 7.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.35% institutions for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at TCON for having 4.76 million shares of worth $1.39 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC, which was holding about 2.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.8 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.48 million shares of worth $0.14 million or 1.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $76466.0 in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.