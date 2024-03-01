How To Know If TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Is Expensive At $0.19.

In recent trading session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at $0.01 or 7.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.07M. That most recent trading price of TCON’s stock is at a discount of -1052.63% from its 52-week high price of $2.19 and is indicating a premium of 31.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.73%, in the last five days TCON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.19 price level, subtracting -0.53% to its value on the day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 11.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.40% in past 5-day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) showed a performance of 2.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.86 million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.