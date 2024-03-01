How To Know If TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Is Expensive At $1.45.

In last trading session, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.45 trading at $0.1 or 7.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $444.24M. That closing price of TMC’s stock is at a discount of -120.69% from its 52-week high price of $3.20 and is indicating a premium of 55.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.41%, in the last five days TMC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.45 price level, adding 1.36% to its value on the day. TMC the metals company Inc’s shares saw a change of 31.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.89% in past 5-day. TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) showed a performance of 7.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.67 million shares which calculate 8.04 days to cover the short interests.
TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that TMC the metals company Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.00% while that of industry is 9.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
TMC Dividends
TMC the metals company Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 48.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.11% institutions for TMC the metals company Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. First Manhattan Company is the top institutional holder at TMC for having 7.07 million shares of worth $11.52 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Baird Financial Group, Inc., which was holding about 1.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.11 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $99955.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.