How To Know If TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Is Expensive At $1.45.

In last trading session, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.45 trading at $0.1 or 7.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $444.24M. That closing price of TMC’s stock is at a discount of -120.69% from its 52-week high price of $3.20 and is indicating a premium of 55.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.41%, in the last five days TMC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.45 price level, adding 1.36% to its value on the day. TMC the metals company Inc’s shares saw a change of 31.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.89% in past 5-day. TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) showed a performance of 7.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.67 million shares which calculate 8.04 days to cover the short interests.