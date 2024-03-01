How To Know If Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) Is Expensive At $0.26.

In recent trading session, Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at -$0.02 or -7.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.94M. That most recent trading price of KITT’s stock is at a discount of -1361.54% from its 52-week high price of $3.80 and is indicating a premium of 3.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.68%, in the last five days KITT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 40.23% to its value on the day. Nauticus Robotics Inc’s shares saw a change of -61.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.49% in past 5-day. Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) showed a performance of -40.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.