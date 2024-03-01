How To Know If Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) Is Expensive At $0.26.

In recent trading session, Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at -$0.02 or -7.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.94M. That most recent trading price of KITT’s stock is at a discount of -1361.54% from its 52-week high price of $3.80 and is indicating a premium of 3.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.68%, in the last five days KITT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 40.23% to its value on the day. Nauticus Robotics Inc’s shares saw a change of -61.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.49% in past 5-day. Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) showed a performance of -40.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.30% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $3.23 million and $2.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 89.00% while estimating it to be 316.70% for the next quarter.
KITT Dividends
Nauticus Robotics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 55.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.47% institutions for Nauticus Robotics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Harvard Management Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at KITT for having 0.5 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 1.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 0.37 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94922.0.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $29489.0 or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $25907.0 in the company or a holder of 0.20% of company’s stock.