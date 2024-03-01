How To Know If Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) Is Expensive At $1.58.

In last trading session, Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw 5.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at $0.56 or 54.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.96M. That closing price of IDEX’s stock is at a discount of -982.28% from its 52-week high price of $17.10 and is indicating a premium of 43.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 332.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 54.90%, in the last five days IDEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 8.67% to its value on the day. Ideanomics Inc’s shares saw a change of -20.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 54.90% in past 5-day. Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) showed a performance of 50.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.23 million shares which calculate 5.2 days to cover the short interests.
Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3,156.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
Company posted $25.39 million and $9.67 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.26% during past 5 years.
IDEX Dividends
Ideanomics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 19.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.41% institutions for Ideanomics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at IDEX for having 22314.0 shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is RFG Advisory, LLC, which was holding about 20000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48600.0.
On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 22254.0 shares of worth $67207.0 or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6959.0 shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $21016.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.