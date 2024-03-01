How To Know If Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) Is Expensive At $1.58.

In last trading session, Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw 5.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at $0.56 or 54.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.96M. That closing price of IDEX’s stock is at a discount of -982.28% from its 52-week high price of $17.10 and is indicating a premium of 43.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 332.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 54.90%, in the last five days IDEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 8.67% to its value on the day. Ideanomics Inc’s shares saw a change of -20.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 54.90% in past 5-day. Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) showed a performance of 50.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.23 million shares which calculate 5.2 days to cover the short interests.