How To Know If GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GAME) Is Expensive At $1.45.

In recent trading session, GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GAME) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.45 trading at -$0.08 or -5.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.74M. That most recent trading price of GAME’s stock is at a discount of -559.31% from its 52-week high price of $9.56 and is indicating a premium of 15.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 41200.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 50.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GAME) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.25%, in the last five days GAME remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.45 price level, adding 11.04% to its value on the day. GameSquare Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.05% in past 5-day. GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GAME) showed a performance of -3.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31150.0 shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.