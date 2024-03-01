How To Know If GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GAME) Is Expensive At $1.45.

In recent trading session, GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GAME) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.45 trading at -$0.08 or -5.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.74M. That most recent trading price of GAME’s stock is at a discount of -559.31% from its 52-week high price of $9.56 and is indicating a premium of 15.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 41200.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 50.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.
GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GAME) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.25%, in the last five days GAME remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.45 price level, adding 11.04% to its value on the day. GameSquare Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -19.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.05% in past 5-day. GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GAME) showed a performance of -3.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31150.0 shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.
GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) estimates and forecasts
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $27.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.88% during past 5 years.
GAME Dividends
GameSquare Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GAME)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 27.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.33% institutions for GameSquare Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Goff John C is the top institutional holder at GAME for having 0.76 million shares of worth $2.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is P.A.W. Capital Partners, which was holding about 0.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.68 million.
On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 20698.0 shares of worth $54642.0 or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5889.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $22260.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.