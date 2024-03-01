How To Know If Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) Is Expensive At $41.16.

In last trading session, Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) saw 2.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 6.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.16 trading at -$4.0 or -8.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.53B. That closing price of DWAC’s stock is at a discount of -42.66% from its 52-week high price of $58.72 and is indicating a premium of 70.02% from its 52-week low price of $12.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.86%, in the last five days DWAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $41.16 price level, adding 17.66% to its value on the day. Digital World Acquisition Corp’s shares saw a change of 135.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.83% in past 5-day. Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) showed a performance of 8.89% in past 30-days.