How To Know If CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) Is Expensive At $2.98.

In last trading session, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) saw 19.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.98 trading at $0.61 or 25.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.45M. That closing price of CXAI’s stock is at a discount of -604.7% from its 52-week high price of $21.00 and is indicating a premium of 65.44% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 25.74%, in the last five days CXAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $2.98 price level, adding 13.62% to its value on the day. CXApp Inc’s shares saw a change of 131.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 122.39% in past 5-day. CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) showed a performance of 146.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.