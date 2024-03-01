How To Know If Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) Is Expensive At $203.56.

In last trading session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) saw 16.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $203.56 trading at $2.76 or 1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.32B. That closing price of COIN’s stock is at a discount of -4.25% from its 52-week high price of $212.22 and is indicating a premium of 77.19% from its 52-week low price of $46.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.37%, in the last five days COIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $203.56 price level, adding 4.08% to its value on the day. Coinbase Global Inc’s shares saw a change of 17.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.10% in past 5-day. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) showed a performance of 55.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.82 million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.