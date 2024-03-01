How To Know If Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) Is Expensive At $0.11.

In last trading session, Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at $0.01 or 5.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.86M. That closing price of BSFC’s stock is at a discount of -4309.09% from its 52-week high price of $4.85 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.83%, in the last five days BSFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. Blue Star Foods Corp’s shares saw a change of -25.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.91% in past 5-day. Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) showed a performance of -23.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.
Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -13.80% from the last financial year’s standing.
Company posted $5.32 million and $2.96 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.
BSFC Dividends
Blue Star Foods Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 16 and April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 25.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.94% institutions for Blue Star Foods Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at BSFC for having 1848.0 shares of worth $2106.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.
On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2555.0 shares of worth $5018.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 526.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1033.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.