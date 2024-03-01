How To Know If Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) Is Expensive At $0.11.

In last trading session, Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at $0.01 or 5.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.86M. That closing price of BSFC’s stock is at a discount of -4309.09% from its 52-week high price of $4.85 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.83%, in the last five days BSFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 0.9% to its value on the day. Blue Star Foods Corp’s shares saw a change of -25.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.91% in past 5-day. Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) showed a performance of -23.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.