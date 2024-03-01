How To Know If Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Is Expensive At $3.34.

In recent trading session, Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) saw 6.09 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.34 trading at $0.15 or 4.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.82B. That most recent trading price of BTE’s stock is at a discount of -39.22% from its 52-week high price of $4.65 and is indicating a premium of 13.47% from its 52-week low price of $2.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.70%, in the last five days BTE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $3.34 price level, adding 5.92% to its value on the day. Baytex Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of 0.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.76% in past 5-day. Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) showed a performance of 5.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.53 million shares which calculate 2.17 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baytex Energy Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.04% while that of industry is -16.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating -48.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $661.18 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $700.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $420.67 million and $441.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 57.20% while estimating it to be 58.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.24% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 298.94% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.20%.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.59% institutions for Baytex Energy Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP is the top institutional holder at BTE for having 40.0 million shares of worth $130.4 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 24.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.05 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.15 million shares of worth $36.96 million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.41 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $17.62 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.