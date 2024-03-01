How To Know If Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) Is Expensive At $2.54.

In last trading session, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) saw 12.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.54 trading at -$0.07 or -2.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.90B. That closing price of AUR’s stock is at a discount of -89.37% from its 52-week high price of $4.81 and is indicating a premium of 55.12% from its 52-week low price of $1.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.68%, in the last five days AUR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $2.54 price level, adding 10.56% to its value on the day. Aurora Innovation Inc’s shares saw a change of -41.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.39% in past 5-day. Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) showed a performance of -19.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.48 million shares which calculate 9.05 days to cover the short interests.