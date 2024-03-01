How To Know If American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) Is Expensive At $0.38.

In last trading session, American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) saw 3.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.05 or 15.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.88M. That closing price of AREB’s stock is at a discount of -1607.89% from its 52-week high price of $6.49 and is indicating a premium of 44.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 730.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.03%, in the last five days AREB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 17.39% to its value on the day. American Rebel Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 21.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.08% in past 5-day. American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) showed a performance of 56.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 69790.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.