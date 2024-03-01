How To Know If American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) Is Expensive At $0.38.

In last trading session, American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) saw 3.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.05 or 15.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.88M. That closing price of AREB’s stock is at a discount of -1607.89% from its 52-week high price of $6.49 and is indicating a premium of 44.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 730.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.
American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.03%, in the last five days AREB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 17.39% to its value on the day. American Rebel Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 21.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.08% in past 5-day. American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) showed a performance of 56.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 69790.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.85 million for the same.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.70% during past 5 years.
AREB Dividends
American Rebel Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 11 and March 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.58% institutions for American Rebel Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at AREB for having 71499.0 shares of worth $0.19 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 3278.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8916.0.