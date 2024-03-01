How To Know If Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Is Expensive At $3.81.

In last trading session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.81 trading at $0.03 or 0.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.24B. That closing price of ADV’s stock is at a discount of -15.22% from its 52-week high price of $4.39 and is indicating a premium of 70.34% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 656.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.79%, in the last five days ADV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $3.81 price level, adding 10.77% to its value on the day. Advantage Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.30% in past 5-day. Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) showed a performance of -9.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.4 million shares which calculate 11.37 days to cover the short interests.