How To Know If Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Is Expensive At $3.81.

In last trading session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.81 trading at $0.03 or 0.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.24B. That closing price of ADV’s stock is at a discount of -15.22% from its 52-week high price of $4.39 and is indicating a premium of 70.34% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 656.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.79%, in the last five days ADV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $3.81 price level, adding 10.77% to its value on the day. Advantage Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.30% in past 5-day. Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) showed a performance of -9.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.4 million shares which calculate 11.37 days to cover the short interests.
Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Advantage Solutions Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 40.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -33.33% while that of industry is 3.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 449.43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.10%.
ADV Dividends
Advantage Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 62.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 131.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.50% institutions for Advantage Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ADV for having 15.45 million shares of worth $36.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., which was holding about 11.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.37 million.
On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.27 million shares of worth $14.67 million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.32 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.