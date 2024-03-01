Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) At $2.35: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.35 trading at $0.32 or 16.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.06M. That most recent trading price of HCTI’s stock is at a discount of -363.4% from its 52-week high price of $10.89 and is indicating a premium of 20.43% from its 52-week low price of $1.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 71700.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 38.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 16.06%, in the last five days HCTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $2.35 price level, adding 20.61% to its value on the day. Healthcare Triangle Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.05% in past 5-day. Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) showed a performance of 16.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49420.0 shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.
HCTI Dividends
Healthcare Triangle Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 62.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.33% institutions for Healthcare Triangle Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at HCTI for having 10457.0 shares of worth $25358.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 3208.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7779.0.
On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8092.0 shares of worth $19623.0 or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4111.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9969.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.