Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) At $2.35: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) saw 1.38 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.35 trading at $0.32 or 16.06% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.06M. That most recent trading price of HCTI’s stock is at a discount of -363.4% from its 52-week high price of $10.89 and is indicating a premium of 20.43% from its 52-week low price of $1.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 71700.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 38.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.06%, in the last five days HCTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $2.35 price level, adding 20.61% to its value on the day. Healthcare Triangle Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.05% in past 5-day. Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) showed a performance of 16.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49420.0 shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.