Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) 16.38% Up Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.76?

In last trading session, Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) saw 10.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.40 trading at $0.17 or 3.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.90B. That closing price of HBI’s stock is at a discount of -10.37% from its 52-week high price of $5.96 and is indicating a premium of 34.44% from its 52-week low price of $3.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.25%, in the last five days HBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $5.40 price level, adding 0.55% to its value on the day. Hanesbrands Inc’s shares saw a change of 21.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.38% in past 5-day. Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) showed a performance of 16.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.81 million shares which calculate 4.54 days to cover the short interests.

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hanesbrands Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 733.33% while that of industry is -0.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.70% in the current quarter and calculating 1,100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.19 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.34 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 620.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12.40%.

HBI Dividends

Hanesbrands Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.54% institutions for Hanesbrands Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HBI for having 55.66 million shares of worth $252.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 38.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $174.75 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 23.62 million shares of worth $93.55 million or 6.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $49.33 million in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.