Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) At $5.34: What To Do?

In last trading session, Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) saw 18.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.34 trading at $1.84 or 52.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $424.80M. That closing price of KODK’s stock is at a discount of -18.73% from its 52-week high price of $6.34 and is indicating a premium of 40.64% from its 52-week low price of $3.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 610.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 52.57%, in the last five days KODK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $5.34 price level, adding 2.73% to its value on the day. Eastman Kodak Co.’s shares saw a change of 36.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 55.23% in past 5-day. Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) showed a performance of 52.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.27 million shares which calculate 7.66 days to cover the short interests.