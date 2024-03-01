Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) At $29.78: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.78 trading at $2.88 or 10.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.42B. That most recent trading price of DYN’s stock is at a premium of 7.29% from its 52-week high price of $27.61 and is indicating a premium of 78.51% from its 52-week low price of $6.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.71%, in the last five days DYN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $29.78 price level, adding 1.62% to its value on the day. Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 123.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.67% in past 5-day. Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) showed a performance of 39.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.25 million shares which calculate 5.42 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dyne Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 150.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -16.41% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -24.30% in the current quarter and calculating 9.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -135.08% during past 5 years.

DYN Dividends

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.64% institutions for Dyne Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at DYN for having 9.89 million shares of worth $111.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MPM Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.7 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.45 million shares of worth $16.35 million or 2.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.99 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11.26 million in the company or a holder of 1.62% of company’s stock.