Does Youdao Inc ADR (NYSE:DAO) Look Expensive At $4.36? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Youdao Inc ADR (NYSE:DAO) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.36 trading at -$0.24 or -5.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $150.20M. That closing price of DAO’s stock is at a discount of -129.36% from its 52-week high price of $10.00 and is indicating a premium of 32.57% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 143.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.22%, in the last five days DAO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $4.36 price level, adding 8.21% to its value on the day. Youdao Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of 10.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.86% in past 5-day. Youdao Inc ADR (NYSE:DAO) showed a performance of 33.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.58 million shares which calculate 4.02 days to cover the short interests.

Youdao Inc ADR (DAO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $201.04 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $185.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $210.89 million and $161.82 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.70% while estimating it to be 14.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.85% during past 5 years.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 23 and May 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Youdao Inc ADR (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.78% institutions for Youdao Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the top institutional holder at DAO for having 12.9 million shares of worth $62.19 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 35.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NetEase, Inc., which was holding about 2.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.97 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.45 million shares of worth $2.2 million or 1.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.74 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.