Does Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) Look Expensive At $15.40? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) saw 3.83 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.40 trading at $2.66 or 20.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.73B. That most recent trading price of SG’s stock is at a discount of -7.66% from its 52-week high price of $16.58 and is indicating a premium of 60.39% from its 52-week low price of $6.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.92%, in the last five days SG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $15.40 price level, adding 10.47% to its value on the day. Sweetgreen Inc’s shares saw a change of 36.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.54% in past 5-day. Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) showed a performance of 44.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.48 million shares which calculate 8.52 days to cover the short interests.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sweetgreen Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.05% while that of industry is 9.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.00% in the current quarter and calculating 57.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $147.34 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $177.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $125.06 million and $156.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.80% while estimating it to be 13.50% for the next quarter.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.55% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.00%.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 05 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.19% institutions for Sweetgreen Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SG for having 14.16 million shares of worth $225.35 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 14.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 11.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $184.44 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.12 million shares of worth $113.26 million or 7.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.9 million shares on Nov 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $93.8 million in the company or a holder of 5.93% of company’s stock.