Does Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) Look Expensive At $34.61? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) saw 5.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.61 trading at $0.25 or 0.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $44.82B. That most recent trading price of SU’s stock is at a discount of -2.6% from its 52-week high price of $35.51 and is indicating a premium of 20.28% from its 52-week low price of $27.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.73%, in the last five days SU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $34.61 price level, subtracting -0.06% to its value on the day. Suncor Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.06% in past 5-day. Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) showed a performance of 4.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.88 million shares which calculate 8.89 days to cover the short interests.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Suncor Energy, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.29% while that of industry is 1.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.70% in the current quarter and calculating 24.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.84 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.59% during past 5 years. In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.93%.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.66% institutions for Suncor Energy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at SU for having 70.81 million shares of worth $2.08 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sanders Capital, LLC, which was holding about 55.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.64 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 29.23 million shares of worth $856.99 million or 2.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.69 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $553.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.