Does Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) Look Expensive At $2.25? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.25 trading at -$0.12 or -5.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $652.07M. That closing price of LAB’s stock is at a discount of -40.44% from its 52-week high price of $3.16 and is indicating a premium of 35.11% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.06%, in the last five days LAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $2.25 price level, adding 10.71% to its value on the day. Standard BioTools Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.26% in past 5-day. Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) showed a performance of -2.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.06 million shares which calculate 5.1 days to cover the short interests.