Does Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) Look Expensive At $2.25? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.25 trading at -$0.12 or -5.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $652.07M. That closing price of LAB’s stock is at a discount of -40.44% from its 52-week high price of $3.16 and is indicating a premium of 35.11% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.06%, in the last five days LAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $2.25 price level, adding 10.71% to its value on the day. Standard BioTools Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.26% in past 5-day. Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB) showed a performance of -2.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.06 million shares which calculate 5.1 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Standard BioTools Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.90% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.70% during past 5 years.
LAB Dividends
Standard BioTools Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 07 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.15% institutions for Standard BioTools Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Caligan Partners, LP is the top institutional holder at LAB for having 8.47 million shares of worth $16.34 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Indaba Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 7.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.37 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.86 million shares of worth $5.51 million or 3.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.32 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.68 million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.