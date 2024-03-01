Does Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) Look Expensive At $1.40? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) saw 4.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.40 trading at -$0.87 or -38.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $221.07M. That most recent trading price of SCLX’s stock is at a discount of -1107.14% from its 52-week high price of $16.90 and is indicating a premium of 35.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 773.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -38.33%, in the last five days SCLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.40 price level, adding 46.77% to its value on the day. Scilex Holding Company’s shares saw a change of -31.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.00% in past 5-day. Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) showed a performance of -14.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.2 million shares which calculate 12.53 days to cover the short interests.