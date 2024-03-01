Does Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Look Expensive At $95.16? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw 8.27 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $95.16 trading at $4.55 or 5.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $105.05B. That most recent trading price of MU’s stock is at a premium of 2.53% from its 52-week high price of $92.75 and is indicating a premium of 44.56% from its 52-week low price of $52.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.02%, in the last five days MU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $95.16 price level, adding 0.31% to its value on the day. Micron Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.65% in past 5-day. Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) showed a performance of 10.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.43 million shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.30% in the current quarter and calculating 109.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 46.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.32 billion for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.95 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2024.

In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86.53% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.62%.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.00% institutions for Micron Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MU for having 93.92 million shares of worth $5.93 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 86.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.44 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 34.14 million shares of worth $2.15 billion or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.64 billion in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.