Does Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) Look Expensive At $4.21? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) saw 20.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.21 trading at $0.04 or 0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.52B. That closing price of MPW’s stock is at a discount of -155.11% from its 52-week high price of $10.74 and is indicating a premium of 30.64% from its 52-week low price of $2.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.96%, in the last five days MPW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $4.21 price level, adding 3.44% to its value on the day. Medical Properties Trust Inc’s shares saw a change of -14.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.09% in past 5-day. Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) showed a performance of 33.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 197.33 million shares which calculate 9.6 days to cover the short interests.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Medical Properties Trust Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.90% while that of industry is -3.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 160.00% in the current quarter and calculating 328.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $303.66 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $327.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $354.55 million and $337.39 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -14.40% while estimating it to be -3.10% for the next quarter.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.07% institutions for Medical Properties Trust Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MPW for having 86.83 million shares of worth $804.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 14.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 69.23 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $641.04 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 25.21 million shares of worth $254.42 million or 4.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $102.0 million in the company or a holder of 3.13% of company’s stock.