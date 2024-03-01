Does Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) Look Expensive At $4.93? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) saw 3.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.93 trading at $0.19 or 4.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $791.26M. That closing price of LAAC’s stock is at a discount of -100.61% from its 52-week high price of $9.89 and is indicating a premium of 22.11% from its 52-week low price of $3.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.01%, in the last five days LAAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $4.93 price level, adding 2.38% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s shares saw a change of -21.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.87% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) showed a performance of 3.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.16 million shares which calculate 8.55 days to cover the short interests.