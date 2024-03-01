Does Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) Look Expensive At $0.96? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) saw 2.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at $0.0 or -0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $504.53M. That closing price of LILM’s stock is at a discount of -97.92% from its 52-week high price of $1.90 and is indicating a premium of 61.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.42%, in the last five days LILM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 5.88% to its value on the day. Lilium N.V’s shares saw a change of -18.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.63% in past 5-day. Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) showed a performance of 11.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.39 million shares which calculate 8.99 days to cover the short interests.