Does Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) Look Expensive At $0.96? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) saw 2.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at $0.0 or -0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $504.53M. That closing price of LILM’s stock is at a discount of -97.92% from its 52-week high price of $1.90 and is indicating a premium of 61.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.42%, in the last five days LILM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 5.88% to its value on the day. Lilium N.V’s shares saw a change of -18.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.63% in past 5-day. Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) showed a performance of 11.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.39 million shares which calculate 8.99 days to cover the short interests.
Lilium N.V (LILM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Lilium N.V is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.81% while that of industry is -4.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
LILM Dividends
Lilium N.V is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 52.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.96% institutions for Lilium N.V that are currently holding shares of the company. Palantir Technologies Inc. is the top institutional holder at LILM for having 4.67 million shares of worth $8.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, which was holding about 2.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.41 million.
On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.81 million shares of worth $9.33 million or 1.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.