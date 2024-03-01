Does LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) Look Expensive At $3.33? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) saw 36.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.33 trading at $1.17 or 54.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.55M. That closing price of LVTX’s stock is at a discount of -13.81% from its 52-week high price of $3.79 and is indicating a premium of 66.07% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 807.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 54.17%, in the last five days LVTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $3.33 price level, adding 48.53% to its value on the day. LAVA Therapeutics NV’s shares saw a change of 110.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 64.04% in past 5-day. LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) showed a performance of 92.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10150.0 shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LAVA Therapeutics NV is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 82.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.14% while that of industry is 15.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 78.90% in the current quarter and calculating 20.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -34.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.25 million for the same. Company posted $2.64 million and $1.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

LVTX Dividends

LAVA Therapeutics NV is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 09 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.25% institutions for LAVA Therapeutics NV that are currently holding shares of the company. Novo Holdings A/S is the top institutional holder at LVTX for having 2.4 million shares of worth $4.87 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 2.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.21 million.

On the other hand, Bruce & Co., Inc. and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.77 million shares of worth $1.57 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11124.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $21135.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.