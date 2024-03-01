Does Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) Look Expensive At $27.00? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.00 trading at $0.5 or 1.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.98B. That most recent trading price of KVYO’s stock is at a discount of -46.19% from its 52-week high price of $39.47 and is indicating a premium of 11.37% from its 52-week low price of $23.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 950.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 1.88%, in the last five days KVYO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $27.00 price level, adding 10.24% to its value on the day. Klaviyo Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.57% in past 5-day. Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) showed a performance of 4.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.44 million shares which calculate 6.09 days to cover the short interests.
Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Klaviyo Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.90% from the last financial year’s standing.
12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $201.83 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $209.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024.
KVYO Dividends
Klaviyo Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.64% institutions for Klaviyo Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.