Does Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) Look Expensive At $27.00? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.00 trading at $0.5 or 1.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.98B. That most recent trading price of KVYO’s stock is at a discount of -46.19% from its 52-week high price of $39.47 and is indicating a premium of 11.37% from its 52-week low price of $23.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 950.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.88%, in the last five days KVYO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $27.00 price level, adding 10.24% to its value on the day. Klaviyo Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.57% in past 5-day. Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) showed a performance of 4.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.44 million shares which calculate 6.09 days to cover the short interests.