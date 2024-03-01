Does GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) Look Expensive At $3.53? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.53 trading at -$0.63 or -15.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $89.18M. That most recent trading price of GSIT’s stock is at a discount of -177.62% from its 52-week high price of $9.80 and is indicating a premium of 58.92% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 381.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.26%, in the last five days GSIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $3.53 price level, adding 34.63% to its value on the day. GSI Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of 33.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 45.66% in past 5-day. GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) showed a performance of 78.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.54 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.