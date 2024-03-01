Does GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) Look Expensive At $3.53? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.53 trading at -$0.63 or -15.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $89.18M. That most recent trading price of GSIT’s stock is at a discount of -177.62% from its 52-week high price of $9.80 and is indicating a premium of 58.92% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 381.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.
GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.26%, in the last five days GSIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $3.53 price level, adding 34.63% to its value on the day. GSI Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of 33.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 45.66% in past 5-day. GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) showed a performance of 78.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.54 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
GSIT Dividends
GSI Technology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 14 and May 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 26.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.93% institutions for GSI Technology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at GSIT for having 0.94 million shares of worth $3.27 million. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 3.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.85 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.48 million shares of worth $1.67 million or 1.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.