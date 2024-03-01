Does E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) Look Expensive At $1.57? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) saw 1.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.57 trading at $0.09 or 5.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.67M. That most recent trading price of EJH’s stock is at a discount of -7065.61% from its 52-week high price of $112.50 and is indicating a premium of 6.37% from its 52-week low price of $1.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 545.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.84%, in the last five days EJH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.57 price level, adding 12.78% to its value on the day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -92.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.45% in past 5-day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) showed a performance of -36.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.