Does E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) Look Expensive At $1.57? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) saw 1.91 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.57 trading at $0.09 or 5.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.67M. That most recent trading price of EJH’s stock is at a discount of -7065.61% from its 52-week high price of $112.50 and is indicating a premium of 6.37% from its 52-week low price of $1.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 545.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 5.84%, in the last five days EJH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 02/26/24 when the stock touched $1.57 price level, adding 12.78% to its value on the day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -92.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.45% in past 5-day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) showed a performance of -36.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.
EJH Dividends
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 14 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 1.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.35% institutions for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at EJH for having 13676.0 shares of worth $21383.0. And as of Dec 30, 2023, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which was holding about 9009.0 shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14086.0.