Does Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD) Look Expensive At $1.12? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD) saw 2.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at $0.17 or 17.89% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.77M. That most recent trading price of CAUD’s stock is at a discount of -3328.57% from its 52-week high price of $38.40 and is indicating a premium of 36.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 93020.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 458.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.89%, in the last five days CAUD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 29.85% to its value on the day. Collective Audience Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.67% in past 5-day. Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD) showed a performance of 50.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 1.2 days to cover the short interests.