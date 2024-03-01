Does Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD) Look Expensive At $1.12? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD) saw 2.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at $0.17 or 17.89% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.77M. That most recent trading price of CAUD’s stock is at a discount of -3328.57% from its 52-week high price of $38.40 and is indicating a premium of 36.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 93020.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 458.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 17.89%, in the last five days CAUD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 29.85% to its value on the day. Collective Audience Inc’s shares saw a change of -17.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.67% in past 5-day. Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD) showed a performance of 50.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 1.2 days to cover the short interests.
CAUD Dividends
Collective Audience Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Collective Audience Inc (NASDAQ:CAUD)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 50.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.82% institutions for Collective Audience Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.