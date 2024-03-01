Does Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) Look Expensive At $61.03? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) saw 1.46 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $61.03 trading at $1.31 or 2.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.74B. That most recent trading price of APP’s stock is at a discount of -0.52% from its 52-week high price of $61.35 and is indicating a premium of 80.85% from its 52-week low price of $11.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.19%, in the last five days APP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/01/24 when the stock touched $61.03 price level, adding 1.09% to its value on the day. Applovin Corp’s shares saw a change of 53.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.34% in past 5-day. Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) showed a performance of 48.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.07 million shares which calculate 3.92 days to cover the short interests.

Applovin Corp (APP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Applovin Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 146.94% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5,700.00% in the current quarter and calculating 172.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $969.76 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $997.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $715.4 million and $750.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.60% while estimating it to be 33.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.35% during past 5 years.

APP Dividends

Applovin Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.58% institutions for Applovin Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the top institutional holder at APP for having 29.64 million shares of worth $762.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 16.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $429.38 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.53 million shares of worth $142.2 million or 2.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $116.9 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.