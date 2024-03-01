Does Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) Look Expensive At $1.32? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) saw 2.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.32 trading at -$0.25 or -15.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.83M. That closing price of ACHL’s stock is at a discount of -19.7% from its 52-week high price of $1.58 and is indicating a premium of 43.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 686.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.92%, in the last five days ACHL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 25.0% to its value on the day. Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 48.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.94% in past 5-day. Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) showed a performance of 48.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34870.0 shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.