DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.07?

In last trading session, DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) saw 3.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.07 trading at $0.13 or 3.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $422.87M. That closing price of DCGO’s stock is at a discount of -165.85% from its 52-week high price of $10.82 and is indicating a premium of 31.7% from its 52-week low price of $2.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.30%, in the last five days DCGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $4.07 price level, adding 16.26% to its value on the day. DocGo Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.35% in past 5-day. DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) showed a performance of 19.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.84 million shares which calculate 8.08 days to cover the short interests.