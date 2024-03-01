DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.07?

In last trading session, DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) saw 3.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.07 trading at $0.13 or 3.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $422.87M. That closing price of DCGO’s stock is at a discount of -165.85% from its 52-week high price of $10.82 and is indicating a premium of 31.7% from its 52-week low price of $2.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.30%, in the last five days DCGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $4.07 price level, adding 16.26% to its value on the day. DocGo Inc’s shares saw a change of -27.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.35% in past 5-day. DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) showed a performance of 19.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.84 million shares which calculate 8.08 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
DocGo Inc (DCGO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that DocGo Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 740.00% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
In 2024, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 468.94% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.07%.
DCGO Dividends
DocGo Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 06 and May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 11.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.46% institutions for DocGo Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DCGO for having 6.03 million shares of worth $56.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Hood River Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 5.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.75 million.
On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.84 million shares of worth $23.86 million or 2.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23.77 million in the company or a holder of 2.44% of company’s stock.