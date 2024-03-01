Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) Stock Plunged -26.02% So Far In 2024, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) saw 1.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at $0.03 or 6.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.78M. That closing price of COEP’s stock is at a discount of -277.59% from its 52-week high price of $2.19 and is indicating a premium of 44.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 176.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.38%, in the last five days COEP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 14.58% to its value on the day. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.11% in past 5-day. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) showed a performance of -0.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65450.0 shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -682.80% during past 5 years.
COEP Dividends
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 34.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.88% institutions for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at COEP for having 2.33 million shares of worth $3.61 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Creative Planning, which was holding about 0.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.0 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 81672.0 shares of worth $0.13 million or 0.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22919.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $43431.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.