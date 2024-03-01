Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) Stock Plunged -26.02% So Far In 2024, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) saw 1.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at $0.03 or 6.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.78M. That closing price of COEP’s stock is at a discount of -277.59% from its 52-week high price of $2.19 and is indicating a premium of 44.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 176.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.38%, in the last five days COEP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 14.58% to its value on the day. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.11% in past 5-day. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) showed a performance of -0.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65450.0 shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.