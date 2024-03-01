Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Is Currently -10.2% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.06 trading at -$3.31 or -6.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.69B. That closing price of CLDX’s stock is at a discount of -10.2% from its 52-week high price of $52.96 and is indicating a premium of 54.0% from its 52-week low price of $22.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 761.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.44%, in the last five days CLDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $48.06 price level, adding 9.25% to its value on the day. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.37% in past 5-day. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) showed a performance of 33.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.94 million shares which calculate 10.13 days to cover the short interests.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 70.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.77% while that of industry is 15.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -17.70% in the current quarter and calculating -15.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -54.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $920k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $920k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $967k and $268k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -4.90% while estimating it to be 243.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.41% during past 5 years.

CLDX Dividends

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 111.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 111.37% institutions for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CLDX for having 7.09 million shares of worth $240.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 5.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $174.11 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.73 million shares of worth $48.32 million or 3.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $50.41 million in the company or a holder of 3.14% of company’s stock.