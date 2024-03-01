Buy, Sell Or Hold Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) At $25.75?

In last trading session, Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) saw 5.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.75 trading at $0.23 or 0.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.23B. That closing price of UPST’s stock is at a discount of -181.86% from its 52-week high price of $72.58 and is indicating a premium of 53.67% from its 52-week low price of $11.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.90%, in the last five days UPST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $25.75 price level, adding 5.12% to its value on the day. Upstart Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.23% in past 5-day. Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) showed a performance of -23.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.38 million shares which calculate 2.66 days to cover the short interests.