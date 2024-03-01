Buy, Sell Or Hold SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) At $8.96?

In recent trading session, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw 7.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.96 trading at -$0.02 or -0.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.59B. That most recent trading price of SOFI’s stock is at a discount of -30.58% from its 52-week high price of $11.70 and is indicating a premium of 50.33% from its 52-week low price of $4.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 41.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 51.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.22%, in the last five days SOFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $8.96 price level, adding 2.4% to its value on the day. SoFi Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -9.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.67% in past 5-day. SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) showed a performance of 14.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 158.28 million shares which calculate 2.43 days to cover the short interests.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SoFi Technologies Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 119.44% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 120.00% in the current quarter and calculating 116.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $568.26 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $587.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2024. Company posted $460.16 million and $488.81 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.50% while estimating it to be 20.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.14% during past 5 years.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 29 and May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.90% institutions for SoFi Technologies Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at SOFI for having 73.83 million shares of worth $615.78 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 38.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $317.94 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 25.03 million shares of worth $208.77 million or 2.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $172.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.