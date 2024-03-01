Buy, Sell Or Hold Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) At $1.41?

In last trading session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) saw 1.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.41 trading at -$0.44 or -23.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.45M. That closing price of STRC’s stock is at a discount of -175.89% from its 52-week high price of $3.89 and is indicating a premium of 71.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 577.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -23.78%, in the last five days STRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.41 price level, adding 33.18% to its value on the day. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s shares saw a change of 95.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 151.79% in past 5-day. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) showed a performance of 143.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.