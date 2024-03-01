Buy, Sell Or Hold Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) At $1.41?

In last trading session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) saw 1.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.41 trading at -$0.44 or -23.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.45M. That closing price of STRC’s stock is at a discount of -175.89% from its 52-week high price of $3.89 and is indicating a premium of 71.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 577.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -23.78%, in the last five days STRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/28/24 when the stock touched $1.41 price level, adding 33.18% to its value on the day. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s shares saw a change of 95.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 151.79% in past 5-day. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) showed a performance of 143.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -56.10% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $6.12 million and $2.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -83.70% while estimating it to be 575.10% for the next quarter.
STRC Dividends
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 50.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.97% institutions for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Steel Partners Holdings, LP is the top institutional holder at STRC for having 0.63 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.2 million.
On the other hand, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.62 million shares of worth $1.12 million or 2.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.80% of company’s stock.