Buy, Sell Or Hold Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) At $10.04?

In last trading session, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) saw 3.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.04 trading at -$0.63 or -5.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.15B. That closing price of SANA’s stock is at a discount of -8.17% from its 52-week high price of $10.86 and is indicating a premium of 72.71% from its 52-week low price of $2.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.90%, in the last five days SANA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/29/24 when the stock touched $10.04 price level, adding 8.31% to its value on the day. Sana Biotechnology Inc’s shares saw a change of 146.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.10% in past 5-day. Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) showed a performance of 77.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.08 million shares which calculate 9.07 days to cover the short interests.