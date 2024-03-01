Buy, Sell Or Hold Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) At $2.86?

In last trading session, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) saw 16.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.86 trading at -$0.04 or -1.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.58M. That closing price of RVSN’s stock is at a discount of -717.13% from its 52-week high price of $23.37 and is indicating a premium of 64.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.38%, in the last five days RVSN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $2.86 price level, adding 32.55% to its value on the day. Rail Vision Ltd’s shares saw a change of 87.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.88% in past 5-day. Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) showed a performance of -80.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 137.50% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $400k for the same.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -63.85% during past 5 years.
RVSN Dividends
Rail Vision Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 45.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.99% institutions for Rail Vision Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at RVSN for having 0.38 million shares of worth $0.19 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, which was holding about 0.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.