Buy, Sell Or Hold Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) At $2.86?

In last trading session, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) saw 16.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.86 trading at -$0.04 or -1.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.58M. That closing price of RVSN’s stock is at a discount of -717.13% from its 52-week high price of $23.37 and is indicating a premium of 64.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.38%, in the last five days RVSN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/23/24 when the stock touched $2.86 price level, adding 32.55% to its value on the day. Rail Vision Ltd’s shares saw a change of 87.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.88% in past 5-day. Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) showed a performance of -80.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.