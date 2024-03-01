Buy, Sell Or Hold NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) At $5.74?

In recent trading session, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) saw 10.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.74 trading at -$0.01 or -0.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.02B. That most recent trading price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -181.88% from its 52-week high price of $16.18 and is indicating a premium of 7.67% from its 52-week low price of $5.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 52.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 64.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.17%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $5.74 price level, adding 3.2% to its value on the day. NIO Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -36.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.30% in past 5-day. NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of 2.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 161.06 million shares which calculate 2.72 days to cover the short interests.