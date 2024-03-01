Buy, Sell Or Hold Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) At $1.50?

In last trading session, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.50 trading at -$0.11 or -6.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.66M. That closing price of NAAS’s stock is at a discount of -752.0% from its 52-week high price of $12.78 and is indicating a premium of 28.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.83%, in the last five days NAAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.50 price level, adding 12.28% to its value on the day. Naas Technology Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -1.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.32% in past 5-day. Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) showed a performance of 4.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.46 million shares which calculate 1.22 days to cover the short interests.