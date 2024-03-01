Buy, Sell Or Hold Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) At $1.50?

In last trading session, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.50 trading at -$0.11 or -6.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.66M. That closing price of NAAS’s stock is at a discount of -752.0% from its 52-week high price of $12.78 and is indicating a premium of 28.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.83%, in the last five days NAAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/27/24 when the stock touched $1.50 price level, adding 12.28% to its value on the day. Naas Technology Inc ADR’s shares saw a change of -1.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.32% in past 5-day. Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) showed a performance of 4.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.46 million shares which calculate 1.22 days to cover the short interests.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.47% during past 5 years.
NAAS Dividends
Naas Technology Inc ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 19 and April 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.99% institutions for Naas Technology Inc ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NAAS for having 1.46 million shares of worth $7.79 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 74651.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.4 million.
On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.37 million shares of worth $9.16 million or 2.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9484.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $67620.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.